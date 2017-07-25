Takeaway driver jailed for raping girl and women

A former takeaway delivery driver has been convicted of raping a primary school girl, raping two women and of abusing another two teenagers.

Paul Colquhoun, who is 49 and from Wellmeadow Street in Paisley, committed the offences between 1994 and 2006.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he gave his 11-year-old victim alcohol before raping her and that he attacked both the women as they slept.

Colquhoun is due to be sentenced next month.

The attack on the young girl happened at a house in Clydebank sometime between December 1999 and December 2000, the court was told.

Colquhoun also attempted to rape the child on various occasions at a house in Clydebank and at another in Lochwinnoch.

The girl told the hearing that Colquhoun had bought her a zipper jacket and would drive her about in his car while he was delivering takeaway meals.

First offender

On another occasion he raped a woman as she slept at a house in Clydebank between October 1994 and October 1996. When the woman woke up and told him to stop, Colquhoun ignored her, the court heard.

The other rape took place at a flat in Glasgow between May and August 2006.

Colquhoun was also found guilty of sexually abusing two teenage girls and showing them pornographic images. The offences were committed at a house in Clydebank between 1994 and 1999.

These girls also said that Colquhoun would drive them about in his delivery car from the Clydebank takeaway.

Colquhoun denied all the charges against him and had claimed to the court that all the witnesses were lying.

Sentence on Colquhoun, a first offender, was deferred until 22 August at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge John Morris QC placed him on the sex offenders register.