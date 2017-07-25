Glasgow & West Scotland

Police release image of murdered Paisley man

Craig McClelland and police at the murder scene Image copyright Police Scotland and Spindrift

Police have released an image of a 31-year-old man who was murdered in a street in Paisley at the weekend.

Craig McClelland, who lived locally, was stabbed in Tweed Avenue in the Foxbar area of the town at 23:20 on Sunday.

Detectives said he he was attacked during a confrontation and died later at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Police Scotland's major investigation team are working on the case and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

