Janice Farman's parents thank Mauritius friends for support

Image caption Janice Farman had lived in Mauritius for many years

The parents of a Scottish woman murdered in Mauritius have written a letter to her friends and colleagues there, thanking them for the love they had shown to their daughter.

Janice Farman, originally from Clydebank, was killed at her home in front of her son earlier this month.

Three men have appeared in court in connection with her murder.

Her parents said they heard about her death through social media and cannot attend her funeral due to ill health.

Alexander and Doreen Farman, from Clydebank, said their daughter's death had left a "huge void" in their lives.

The men accused of involvement in Ms Farman's murder are Anish Soneea, 18, Ravish Rao Fakhoo and Kamlesh Mansingh, both 25.

Last week, they returned to the crime scene as part of the police investigation and took part in a reconstruction of alleged events.

It had previously been reported that Ms Farman's mother had gone to Mauritius following her daughter's death.

However, in the letter, her parents said they were unable to travel to the Indian Ocean island due to serious health issues.

Image copyright Defimedia.com Image caption Kamlesh Mansingh, Anish Soneea and Ravish Fakhoo were taken to the crime scene last week

They said: "We are both unable to travel to Mauritius and wish to thank all our friends there for assisting us with funeral arrangements for which we are very grateful.

"We are confident that you will give Janice the send off which she richly deserves.

"We feel humbled by the outpouring of love and support we have received from her friends."

The BBC's World Service correspondent in Mauritius, Yasine Mohabuth, obtained a copy of the letter.

'Shock and pain'

It went on: "To us, Janice was an outstanding daughter, a devoted mother and a fiercely loyal friend."

"We are sure that she will be remembered by many both in Scotland and in Mauritius for the love and care which she extended to people and abandoned and injured animals. These memories we will cherish forever."

Ms Farman's parents said they learned of her death via social media and had still not received any official contact from the Mauritian authorities.

They added: "The shock and pain of all this will haunt us all our days.

"We try to cope by remembering all the good deeds she did throughout her life. The love she shared with so many and her jovial fun loving nature. Janice has left a huge void in our lives."

Ms Farman first visited Mauritius in 1999 and later went to live in the country after her first husband went there to work.

She had been working as the managing director of PECS (Mauritius) Ltd, a privately-owned group of companies providing data services.

She had recently moved to Albion, in the west of the island.