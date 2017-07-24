Man in court over Ayr police station crash

From the section

Image copyright Jamie McGeechan Image caption The entrance of the police station was badly damaged in the incident

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and drink driving after a van crashed into a police station.

Alexander McDonald, 38, from Galston in Ayrshire, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court.

It followed an incident in which a Vauxhall Combo van hit the doors of Ayr's police station early on Sunday, causing extensive damage.

Mr McDonald made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.