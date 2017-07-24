Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in court over Ayr police station crash

Damaged Ayr police station Image copyright Jamie McGeechan
Image caption The entrance of the police station was badly damaged in the incident

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and drink driving after a van crashed into a police station.

Alexander McDonald, 38, from Galston in Ayrshire, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court.

It followed an incident in which a Vauxhall Combo van hit the doors of Ayr's police station early on Sunday, causing extensive damage.

Mr McDonald made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.