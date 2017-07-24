Burning truck crashed into gates in Ayrshire

Image copyright Google Image caption The truck was crashed into the gates of a property in Foreland early on Sunday

Police are investigating an incident in which a burning truck was found crashed into gates at a house in Ayrshire.

Officers said a joint investigation with the fire service indicated the vehicle was set on fire deliberately.

The emergency services had been called to the fire at the entrance to a property in Foreland, Ballantrae, at about 04:00 on Sunday.

They found a burning Isuzu pick-up truck. The vehicle was "extensively damaged" by the fire.

Det Con Paul McRoberts said: "This was a deliberate and reckless act and it is absolutely vital that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and find the person responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in Foreland, or the surrounding area, in the early hours of Sunday morning to get in touch."