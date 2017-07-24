Detectives investigate Paisley suspicious death
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police are investigating a death in Orchy Crescent in the Foxbar area of Paisley.
The emergency services were called to the scene after 23:00 on Sunday.
It has been reported locally that a young man died after being attacked.
Police officers are treating the death as suspicious.