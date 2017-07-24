Glasgow & West Scotland

Detectives investigate Paisley suspicious death

Crime scene Image copyright Spindrift
Image caption There has been a large police presence in the area

Police are investigating a death in Orchy Crescent in the Foxbar area of Paisley.

The emergency services were called to the scene after 23:00 on Sunday.

It has been reported locally that a young man died after being attacked.

Police officers are treating the death as suspicious.