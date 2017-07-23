Scot shot in chest hours before Philippines wedding

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Tarek Naggar was sitting outside a bar with his fiancee when he was shot in the chest

A Scottish man has been shot during a robbery hours before he was due to get married in the Philippines.

Tarek Naggar, 44, was sitting outside a bar in Cebu City when three men demanded he hand over his wallet.

When he was refused, one of the men pulled out a pistol and shot him in the chest.

Mr Naggar, originally from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, has under gone surgery and remains seriously ill in hospital.

The joiner, who recently had been working in Sweden, was due to get married this weekend to his fiancée Angie, who is from the Philippines.

He was standing outside a convenience store in her home city of Cebu in the early hours of Thursday when a motor scooter with three men clinging to it pulled up.

Image copyright Gofundme Image caption Friends of Mr Naggar are trying to raise money for his medical costs

His best man Chris McLaughlin, who had flown out bringing his friend a kilt for the wedding, was a short distance away when the attack happened.

Mr McLaughlin, 40, from Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, said: "I heard a commotion and ran over to see what was happening. A guy pulled a gun out and shot Tarek in the chest. Then he pointed the gun at myself."

He said an ambulance was called for failed to show up and they had to travel to hospital in a rickshaw.

Ricocheted bullet

"Tarek's fiancée was trying to call taxis but there was none stopping. I was on the floor with Tarek. He was conscious. After about 10 minutes or so a guy stopped in a rickshaw."

Mr Naggar was treated at a nearby emergency room, then transferred to a larger hospital for surgery.

"The surgeon said the bullet went in the right side but ricocheted and travelled over to the left lung. Miraculously it didn't go through his heart, it actually went behind his heart.

"He seems to be recovering well. He's conscious and awake - and has been talking the last couple of days. He's out of the ICU and has been moved to a recovery room."

He said he did not believe Mr Naggar had any health insurance, and the family have already had to make payments for his treatment.

Another friend has begun a crowd funding appeal to raise money for his medical costs.