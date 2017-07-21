Man and woman convicted of murder bid

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Loancroft Place, Baillieston

A couple have been convicted of attempting to murder a pensioner and his son in their home in north Glasgow.

Mark Lafferty, 53 and his partner Adeline Clark, 41, brandished a knife and forced their way into the house in Baillieston last December.

They robbed a woman of £35 - then made their way upstairs and repeatedly stabbed a man and his elderly father.

The pair claimed they were elsewhere at the time but were found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The injured men were able to flee the house in Loancroft Place.

Lafferty and Clark, from Barlanark in Glasgow's east end, were convicted of attempting to murder 71-year-old Dennis McCowan and his son, Mark, 46.

They were also convicted of assaulting Christine McCowan, 68.

In evidence Mr McCowan senior described seeing Lafferty standing over his son's bed with a blade above his head in the attic of his house, and threw him downstairs.

The retired garage owner was then attacked by Clark who stabbed him in the chest and demanded cash.

Mark McCowan said he would have been "chopped up" if his father had not intervened.

Lafferty was remanded in custody ahead of a full committal hearing next week, while Clark was granted bail.