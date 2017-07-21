Blair Logan admits murdering brother in fire attack

Image caption Blair Logan poured petrol onto his brother's bed before setting it alight

A man has admitted murdering his brother by dousing him with petrol and setting him alight on New Year's Day.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, while his girlfriend Rebecca Williams was seriously injured.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Blair Logan, 27, admitted murdering his brother and attempting to murder Ms Williams at the family home.

He also admitted endangering the lives of his parents.

The court was told that in the early hours of 1 January, Logan had poured petrol onto the bed in which his brother and his girlfriend were sleeping and set fire to it.

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

Logan was said to have had a "hostile relationship" with his brother and searches of his computer found he had researched burn injuries.

After his arrest, Logan told police: "I didn't want to kill him."

Advocate Depute Alex Prentice said the accused admitted pouring petrol "with the intention of maiming or crippling" his brother.

The attack was said to be in retaliation for a recent incident at the house when his brother had punched him.

Major investigation

Logan told detectives he took the petrol from a church garage a month and a half before the fire and stored it in his bedroom.

Both parents were in the court room in Glasgow, along with Ms Williams, as the guilty plea was made in front of judge Lady Scott.

Ms Williams was rescued from the fire and treated in hospital, while Logan's parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Logan was arrested two weeks after the fire following a major Police Scotland investigation.

The family dog, Gomez, was also killed in the fire.