Further arrest after playpark shooting

Image copyright Poluice Scotland/BBC Image caption Jamie Lee died during a large-scale disturbance near a children's play area

Police investigating a mass disturbance in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow in which a man was shot dead have made a third arrest.

Jamie Lee, 22, died and another five people were injured near a play area in Ballantay Terrace on 8 July.

A 45-year-old man has now been arrested and detained in connection with an alleged serious assault.

Two teenagers have previously appeared in court in connection with the disturbance.

Police have previously said they want to trace a "dangerous" man following the fatal shooting.

Officers said they want to speak to 23-year-old Jordan Owen, who they said should not be approached by the public

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, with a slim build and short brown hair.