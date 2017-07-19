Ten arrests and alcohol seized after Troon beach disorder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have seized alcohol from people visiting Troon beach

At least 10 people were arrested at Troon beach in South Ayrshire after disorder as crowds gathered in exceptionally hot weather.

It is thought about 6,000 people were on the beach on Tuesday.

Police have said the majority were well-behaved but their officers were forced to intervene in some incidents of disorder.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized "significant amounts" of alcohol.

Ch Supt Paul Main, the division commander for Ayrshire, said: "Today more than 6,000 people arrived at Troon Beach, some of whom were already under the influence of alcohol... Approximately 25 police officers were deployed to the area including local officers, officers from the road policing unit, mounted branch and support unit.

"Officers seized significant amounts of alcohol and more than 10 arrests have been made.

"Whilst the majority of people come to Troon to enjoy the sunshine and the beach a number engaged in anti-social behaviour resulting in officers intervening in incidents of disorder.

"This has had an impact on local residents and people who came to town to enjoy the town."

In a clean-up of the the area, local group Friends of Troon Beaches said they had recovered more than 200 abandoned beach towels.

They were later donated to the fishermen's mission.