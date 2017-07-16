Woman, 87, dies after house fire in Lanark
16 July 2017
A woman has died following a house fire in Lanark, police have said.
The emergency services were called to the blaze in a property in Broomgate at about 21:15 on Saturday.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene and an 87-year-old woman was taken to hospital. Police said the woman died later.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."