Air France jet in emergency landing at Prestwick Airport

Air France jet at Prestwick
Image caption The 777-200 had nearly 300 passengers on board

An Air France passenger jet has made an emergency landing at Prestwick Airport after fumes were detected on board.

The 777-200, which was carrying 294 passengers from Paris to Vancouver, was diverted to Prestwick after taking off at 10:57 on Saturday.

The airline said the plane landed "normally" at 13:20 local time.

Air France added that it had sent a second aircraft to Prestwick in order to fly the passengers back to Charles de Gaulle Airport on Saturday.

In a statement, it said: "Air France confirms that flight AF374 operating from Paris CDG to Vancouver on 15 July, 2017, was diverted to Glasgow Prestwick where it landed normally.

"Following the appearance of a slight smell of burning on board, the cabin crew, trained for this kind of situation, took the necessary precaution and diverted to the closest airport."

