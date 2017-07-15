Police probe after cars and bins fire in Clarkston

Image copyright Your Clarkston Image caption The fire happened on Monteith Drive in Clarkston in the early hours of the morning

A police investigation is under way after two cars and bins were set on fire in Clarkston in East Renfrewshire.

Firefighters were called to Monteith Drive at about 04:20 after residents reported hearing a loud bang.

Pictures of the scene showed the cars engulfed in flames and a cloud of smoke. No-one was injured.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing. The fire service said the blaze was extinguished by 05:30.