Police probe after cars and bins fire in Clarkston

Fire in Clarkston Image copyright Your Clarkston
Image caption The fire happened on Monteith Drive in Clarkston in the early hours of the morning

A police investigation is under way after two cars and bins were set on fire in Clarkston in East Renfrewshire.

Firefighters were called to Monteith Drive at about 04:20 after residents reported hearing a loud bang.

Pictures of the scene showed the cars engulfed in flames and a cloud of smoke. No-one was injured.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing. The fire service said the blaze was extinguished by 05:30.