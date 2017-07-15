Man stabbed after disturbance outside bar in Glasgow
- 15 July 2017
A 22-year-old was seriously injured after being stabbed outside a bar in Glasgow.
Police were called following reports of a disturbance outside the Hazelwood Bar in Nitshill Road at about 19:20 on Friday.
Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.
Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.