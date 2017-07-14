Five injured in M8 multi-vehicle crash

Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Traffic Scotland said the collision involved 10 vehicles

Five people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving six vehicles on the M8 in Glasgow.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision near Cardonald just before 09:00.

The incident, which resulted in the M8 being closed westbound for a time, involved vehicles travelling between junction 25 and 25a Braehead.

The ambulance service said five people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The route has now re-opened. Drivers heading to Glasgow Airport had been warned to expect delays.

Traffic Scotland said that all the vehicles involved in the crash had been cleared and that traffic was returning to normal in the area.