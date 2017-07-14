Glasgow & West Scotland

Second man arrested over Strathaven park murder

Jason McCue Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC
Image caption Jason McCue was attacked in John Hastie Park on Tuesday afternoon

A second man has been arrested over the death of a 43-year-old man at a park in South Lanarkshire.

Jason McCue, from East Kilbride, was found injured in John Hastie Park, Strathaven, on Tuesday afternoon. He died while being treated by paramedics.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man appeared in court charged with murdering Mr McCue.

A 27-year-old man is currently in police custody and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later.

