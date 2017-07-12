Glasgow grime artist MC Shogun arrested at 02 Academy

A grime artist from Paisley has been arrested after turning up to perform at a gig in Glasgow.

Joseph Heron, known as MC Shogun, was due to support American rapper Nas at the O2 Academy on Tuesday.

But police turned up for a soundcheck ahead of the performance and arrested him on a warrant for a failure to appear at court.

The 20-year-old appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court. The case has been continued to Thursday.

Fans booed the announcement at the start of the gig that MC Shogun had been arrested and were encouraged to chant "Shogun free".

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 18:00 last night, officers attended the O2 Academy on Eglinton Street where they arrested a 20-year-old man on a warrant for a failure to appear at court.

"He was detained overnight in police custody."