Family tribute to man killed in 'brazen' Strathaven park attack

Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Forensic officers are examining the scene where Jason McCue was attacked

The family of a man who died after a "brazen" attack in a South Lanarkshire park have paid tribute to a "much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend".

Jason McCue, from East Kilbride, was seriously injured in John Hastie Park, Strathaven, on Tuesday. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Detectives have a launched a murder inquiry following his death.

Police said they believed the 43-year-old was targeted and not the subject of an "opportunistic or random attack".

Mr McCue was found in the park at about 13:30 on Tuesday following a disturbance involving at least three men.

Image caption The emergency services were called to the park early on Tuesday afternoon

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell, senior investigating officer, said: "It was a brazen attack, in the middle of the afternoon and in a very public place.

"There were a good number of people in the park at the time, thankfully none of whom were injured during the attack. Nonetheless, it was shocking and upsetting for them to witness.

"Officers are checking CCTV in the park and the surrounding area to trace those responsible as well as speaking to people in and around the park."

The officer said there had already been a good response from the public, but appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Additional officers are patrolling the park.

A statement from the family of Jason McCue said they were "deeply saddened by his untimely death".

It added: "Jason was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed."