Four arrested after incident near Castlemilk fatal shooting

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tuesday's disturbance happened close to where Jamie Lee, 22, died after a large scale incident in which five other men were injured

Four women have been arrested following a disturbance close to where a man was shot and killed at the weekend.

Police were called to Scarrel Gardens in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 19:00 on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the incident and released after treatment. Four women, aged 19, 35, 36 and 46, were arrested.

Police said a link to the shooting in nearby Ballantay Terrace on Saturday was "one line of inquiry".

Jamie Lee, 22, died after a "targeted attack" during the large scale incident. Five other men were injured.

Detectives are treating his death as murder.

Three other people were injured in Tuesday's incident, but did not require hospital treatment.

The four women arrested in connection with the disturbance are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.