Body of man recovered from Loch Lomond

From the section

Image caption The man's body was recovered near Culag

The body of a 20-year-old man has been recovered after a search and rescue operation on Loch Lomond.

Police Scotland were called out at 13:50 following reports of a man getting into difficulty while swimming about three miles north of Luss.

The man's body was recovered from the water, near Culag, at 15:45.

A boat that had been in the area assisted before emergency services attended.