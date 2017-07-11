Police incident near fatal shooting scene in Castlemilk

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamie Lee, 22, died after a large-scale incident near in which five other men were injured

Police have been dealing with an incident in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow, close to where a man was shot and killed at the weekend.

Officers sealed off part of Scarrel Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Jamie Lee, 22, died after a "targeted attack" during a large-scale incident in nearby Ballantay Terrace on Saturday. Five other men were injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said he was unable to confirm if the latest incident was linked.

Detectives, who earlier issued a photo of Mr Lee, are treating his death as murder.

A 62-year-old man was shot and four others received more minor injuries during the incident near a play park at about 20:00 on Saturday. Police said it had involved up to 15 people.

It is believed the men involved were known to one another and sought each other out in targeted attacks.

It is understood no firearms were involved in the incident on Tuesday.