Man accused of Amanda Duffy murder dies

Image caption The body of Amanda Duffy was found on waste ground in Hamilton in 1992

A man who was cleared of murdering a 19-year-old student in South Lanarkshire 25 years ago has died.

Francis Auld had stood trial accused of killing Amanda Duffy in Hamilton in 1992 and the case was found "not proven" by a jury.

Last year, the Crown Office failed in a bid to secure a retrial of the 45-year-old by using double jeopardy laws.

It is understood Mr Auld had been suffering from pancreatic cancer and he died on Saturday in a hospice.

Law firm Murray, Hamilton and Chalmers, which had acted for Mr Auld during the attempt for a retrial, confirmed his death.

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh rejected an attempt by prosecutors to submit new evidence.

The Crown wanted to rely on a conversation between prison officer Alexander McCartney and Mr Auld which took place sometime in June 1992.

The judges ruled that the new evidence was not admissible and could not be used against Mr Auld and the case could not go ahead.