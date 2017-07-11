Man dead following disturbance in Strathaven park
- 11 July 2017
A man has died following a disturbance at a park in South Lanarkshire.
Police said they were called to the incident at John Hastie Park in Strathaven at about 13:30.
An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were also sent to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were still in attendance and inquires were continuing. She added: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death."