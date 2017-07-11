Fatal Ayrshire car crash driver named by police
- 11 July 2017
-
A 76-year-old man who died after a two-vehicle crash on the A70 in South Ayrshire has been named by police.
Neill Mackie, of Ayr, died in hospital after the collision, which happened in the village of Coylton at about 02:05 on Sunday.
Earlier, Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
Officers asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.