Man shot dead in Glasgow play park disturbance

Image caption Forensic officers have been working at the scene of the attack

A murder inquiry is under way after a man was shot dead in a "targeted attack" in a Glasgow play park.

Jamie Lee, 22, was seriously hurt during a large-scale disturbance in Castlemilk at about 20:00 on Saturday. He died in hospital the following day.

A 62-year-old man, who was also shot, was taken to hospital and released after treatment.

Four others received more minor injuries during the incident, which police said involved up to 15 people.

The other attacks are being treated as attempted murder and serious assaults.

Officers said injuries sustained by the six men were consistent with a variety of weapons - thought to be knives and guns - being used.

Mr Lee was local to the area. A post mortem examination is to be carried out later.

Police Scotland said CCTV footage showed several people looking out windows at the time of the incident and others watching nearby.

Officers have appealed to anyone who saw the disturbance, which happened on the footpath at the bottom of Ballantay Terrace, to contact them.

Image copyright Google Image caption Six men were found with injuries near a children's play area in Ballantay Terrace

Officers have been patrolling the area to reassure the local community.

Det Supt Allan Burton said: "The men involved are believed to be known to one another and sought each other out in targeted attacks.

"The end result has been a young man losing his life.

"We have had an encouraging response from the local community so far but I know that there are still people in the area who have not spoken to us.

"I would urge them to get in touch - help us, tell us what you know, your information could prove vital."

A team of about 10 forensics officers were seen at the rear of a nearby property.

Each of them was examining a grass area on their hands and knees while CID officers knocked doors beyond the police cordon.

Officers do not believe the incident is linked to any others in the Glasgow area over the last few months or any ongoing police investigations.

One member of the public in his 40s, who asked not to be named, said: "They were all pals, those involved, but just had a disagreement and it escalated.

"It's tragic what happened."