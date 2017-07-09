E.coli woman Caroline Hope 'feeling much better'

Image caption Caroline Hope became gravely ill after contracting E.coli during cancer treatment in Turkey

A teacher who was flown back to Scotland after contracting E.coli in Turkey says she is feeling much better.

Caroline Hope, who is 37 and from Clydebank, had been undergoing cancer treatment in hospital when she became infected.

She arrived back in Glasgow by private plane on Saturday after campaigners raised funds for a medical evacuation.

She is currently being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city.

Ms Hope told BBC Scotland that she wanted the thank everyone who had helped her get back to Scotland.

'Great team'

She said that being back in the UK, knowing that she was not alone and that her family were close, had given her a "huge boost".

She also paid tribute to her "great team of doctors" who were trying to find out what treatment she needed.

Caroline Hope had been working as a teacher at an international school when she was diagnosed with late stage colon cancer in January.

She had planned to return to Scotland and her employer had taken out medical insurance to cover her stay at the Medical Park Hospital in Izmir until the end of July.

Image caption Caroline Hope was transferred from the plane to an ambulance at Glasgow Airport

However, she became critically ill after contracting E.coli during an operation to remove a tumour.

Her family had feared she would not survive and launched a JustGiving page to raise money for her return to Scotland.

That appeal raised more than £31,000 to pay for a private medical evacuation.