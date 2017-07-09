Major blaze near Glasgow Airport tackled

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle a large blaze at a construction yard near Glasgow Airport.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire at Clark Street, Paisley, had broken out at about 19:20 on Saturday.

Nine appliances were sent to the scene and firefighters used water and foam to douse the flames.

The fire produced a large amount smoke, but there were no reports of any injuries.

One fire appliance remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews used water and foam to tackle the flames.

"Firefighters are dampening down and removing debris from the scene."