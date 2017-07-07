Scot smothered to death in front of son in Mauritius

Image caption Janice Farman had been in the Mauritius since 2004

A 47-year-old woman from Clydebank has died in Mauritius after reportedly being smothered to death in front of her child during a robbery at her home.

Janice Farman, who was in the property with her 10-year-old autistic son, was found dead by police on Friday.

She had been in Mauritius since 2004 and was working as a director of a data services group in the country.

Police believe Mrs Farman was killed during a robbery by three men. One man has been arrested, local media said.

The BBC's World Service correspondent in Mauritius, Yasine Mohabuth, said she had recently moved to Albion in the west of the island, an area previously known for burglaries.

He said: "Police said that she was smothered to death in her bed.

"They had arrived at three in the morning. It was her son that alerted a friend. The burglars stole many things including her jewellery and her car.

"Her son is now under the care of the child development unit because his father is abroad."

'Not breathing'

It is understood that along with a quantity of jewellery, Mrs Farman's Nissan Tiida was also taken during the robbery.

The men who carried out the raid were said to have been masked.

Mrs Farman, who is originally from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, was the managing director of PECS (Mauritius) Ltd, a privately owned group of companies providing data services.

She had previously worked as a call centre manager at AXA Assistance in the country.

Her colleague, Wasiim Lallmahomed, said that he had been contacted by her son in the early hours of Friday, who had told him that his mother was "not breathing".

In a post on social media, he wrote: "Just imagine .... He clearly had no idea what was going on and he was simply in a state of shock. We called the police and it was later confirmed she did not make it."

Mr Lallmahomed referred to Mrs Farman as his mentor and claimed that "Mauritius was no longer a paradise."