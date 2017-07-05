Man arrested over Glasgow high-rise flat death

Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after being found seriously injured at Waddell Court in the Gorbals

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a high-rise flat in Glasgow.

Police found a 31-year-old man with serious injuries at Waddell Court in the Gorbals area at about 18:30 on Monday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

The 55-year-old has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.