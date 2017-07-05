Man arrested over Glasgow high-rise flat death
- 5 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a high-rise flat in Glasgow.
Police found a 31-year-old man with serious injuries at Waddell Court in the Gorbals area at about 18:30 on Monday.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he later died.
The 55-year-old has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.