Man is stabbed in face at Cambuslang train station

A man has been stabbed in the face at a train station in South Lanarkshire during the morning rush hour.

The serious assault happened in Cambuslang at about 09:00.

The man, who is in his 40s, suffered a puncture wound to his face and was taken to hospital following treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Det Insp Grant Cathcart, from British Transport Police, described it as a "particularly nasty attack".

He said he was keen to speak to anyone who witnessed an altercation on Queens Avenue shortly beforehand which involved a man on foot and the occupant of a taxi.

Det Insp Cathcart said: "This was a particularly nasty assault during a busy period in the morning and I am appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"We know the station was busy with passengers at the time.

"If you travelled through this station at approximately 09:00 and witnessed an altercation, please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Our investigation is fast-moving and we are examining a number of positive lines of inquiry whilst we aim to understand exactly how this man came to receive his injuries."