Tickets on sale for Glasgow 2018 European Championships

Image copyright Glasgow 2018 Image caption More than 3,000 competitors will be in action, at 12 different venues

Tickets for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships go on sale later.

The city is co-hosting the inaugural event next year along with Berlin in Germany.

More than 3,000 athletes will compete in six sports - aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon and golf - with the action taking place across 12 venues.

A cultural festival, in Glasgow's George Square, will also run alongside the sporting action.

The new multi-sport event will see Glasgow host the European Championships for the six major sports from 2-12 August 2018, while Berlin hosts the European athletics from 7-12 August.

Image caption Artist's visualisation of a George Square cultural festival

It will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Scotland since the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. It has support from both the Scottish government and Glasgow City Council.

Fans can buy tickets for 84 sessions of sport with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and over-60s.

The venues include the SSE Hydro (gymnastics), Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool (diving), Strathclyde Country Park (rowing and triathlon) in North Lanarkshire and the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course (golf) in Perth & Kinross.

A number of free events - including the cycling road race through the streets of Glasgow and beyond, open water swimming at Loch Lomond and mountain biking at Cathkin Braes - will also take place.

Organisers said the event would also have a potential television audience of more than one billion as it is being covered by free-to-air broadcasters across the continent, including the BBC.