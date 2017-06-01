Cows wander on to A8 in rush hour
- 1 June 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drivers faced tailbacks after a herd of cows made it on to the A8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Rush-hour traffic was backed up eastbound near Eurocentral industrial estate in North Lanarkshire for about 20 minutes.
Police helped move the cattle off to a nearby field at about 07:50.
Traffic Scotland had warned drivers of delays and said traffic was moving again.