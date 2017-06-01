Cows wander on to A8 in rush hour

From the section

Police helped the cattle cross the road

Drivers faced tailbacks after a herd of cows made it on to the A8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Rush-hour traffic was backed up eastbound near Eurocentral industrial estate in North Lanarkshire for about 20 minutes.

Police helped move the cattle off to a nearby field at about 07:50.

Traffic Scotland had warned drivers of delays and said traffic was moving again.