Ex-Celtic player Anthony Stokes denies driving without a licence

Former Celtic player Anthony Stokes has denied driving without a licence or insurance in the east end of Glasgow.

The Blackburn Rovers striker is alleged to have illegally driven a Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4 on Cumbernauld Road on 28 January last year.

The Irish international, who lives in Glasgow's west end, was not at the city's Justice of the Peace Court when the case called.

His lawyer pled not guilty on his behalf and the case was continued.