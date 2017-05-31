Manchester attack tribute appears on 'Squinty Bridge'

Image copyright PA

A tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing has appeared on a Glasgow landmark.

The names of the 22 people who died are displayed on the city's "Squinty Bridge" along with signs that read "with Manchester" and "respect life".

The tribute, made out of plastic letters tied to the bridge's railings, appeared on the Clyde Arc on Tuesday.

Eilidh MacLeod from Barra was among those who died and her name is displayed in the centre of the bridge.

She had travelled to the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Laura MacIntyre who is said to be making "remarkable progress" after being seriously injured in the bombing.

A suicide bomber attacked concertgoers at the Manchester Arena on 22 May at the end of Ariana Grande's show.

Police named Salman Ramadan Abedi as the attacker.

It is not known who organised the Squinty Bridge tribute.

A vigil was held in Glasgow last Tuesday where it was said that Manchester has a "great deal in common" with Scotland's biggest city.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "All we can do is send out love, our sympathy and our condolences and say that we stand in solidarity."