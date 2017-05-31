No defence witnesses called in Craig Whyte fraud trial

Image copyright PA Image caption Craig Whyte took over at Rangers in 2011

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte's defence team have closed their case in his fraud trial after deciding not to call any witnesses.

Mr Whyte's QC Donald Findlay read a joint minute of agreed evidence at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC will now sum up on Thursday, before Mr Findlay concludes on Friday.

Mr Whyte is accused of acquiring Rangers by fraud. He denies the charge and another under the Companies Act.

The trial, before judge Lady Stacey, was adjourned for the day and will continue on Thursday.