Dog in rope rescue after falling into gorge
A dog has been rescued after falling into a gorge while herding sheep.
Border Collie Gel fell into Cruachan gorge, near Oban, landing on a ledge high above a burn.
Oban Mountain Rescue were called and the team used a rope to lower a rescuer down to the dog.
A facebook post said: "Our best dog whisperer was deployed on a rope and casualty and rescuer hoisted back up successfully - without the casualty biting the rescuer."
It said "experienced hill goer" Gel had fallen in while "over exuberantly rounding up sheep".
Following and assessment by a medic, the rescue team was stood down.