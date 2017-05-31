Dog in rope rescue after falling into gorge

Image copyright Oban Mountain Rescue

A dog has been rescued after falling into a gorge while herding sheep.

Border Collie Gel fell into Cruachan gorge, near Oban, landing on a ledge high above a burn.

Oban Mountain Rescue were called and the team used a rope to lower a rescuer down to the dog.

A facebook post said: "Our best dog whisperer was deployed on a rope and casualty and rescuer hoisted back up successfully - without the casualty biting the rescuer."

It said "experienced hill goer" Gel had fallen in while "over exuberantly rounding up sheep".

Following and assessment by a medic, the rescue team was stood down.