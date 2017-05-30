Pilots approaching Glasgow Airport spot drone above plane
- 30 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Pilots have reported seeing a drone less than 200ft (61m) above their aircraft as they approached Glasgow Airport.
The pilots, on a Thomas Cook jet, spotted the drone in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Airbus 321 had flown from Dalaman in Turkey.
Police described the use of the drone as dangerous and reckless. Thomas Cook said it had been reported to the relevant authorities.