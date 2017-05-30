Actor Tom Urie describes his life-changing weight loss

Image caption Tom Urie and Kaye Adams both fit into his old pair of jeans

Former River City actor Tom Urie has drawn up a "weight-loss bucket list"' after losing 16 stone.

Urie, who played the part of "Big Bob" in the soap, aims to complete a top 10 of everyday things that he could not do before.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams programme, Urie described his struggles with depression and anxiety.

The actor, who had gastric bypass surgery last year, said the weight loss meant he could now claim his life back.

He said: "For the last 15 years, there was a decline, everything was a struggle.

"Getting up out of a chair was a struggle, getting in and out of the bath was a struggle, walking anywhere, talking to people because I was out of breath all the time. I was frightened to leave the house because someone might say something.

Image copyright Tom Urie

"There was just a whole big catalogue of possible hazards that my brain went through before I could think of doing anything".

As well as undergoing surgery, Urie was given medication to help his battles with mental health, which he believes proved crucial in changing his situation.

He said: "The solution for me started in my head. Nobody ends up in that position voluntarily, in the state I was in, nobody wants to be there. I'm not saying I wasn't responsible, but nobody wants to be there.

"So I had to look at the reasons why I eat, I had to look at the reasons why I didn't want anything other than playing 'Candy Crush Saga' and phoning pizzas.

"I needed to find out what was wrong with me and what the problem was. Once that started getting sorted out, the other options started coming in."

Image caption Tom Urie underwent weight loss surgery last year

The Paisley-born actor, who is also a musician, said the compliments he had received from people following his transformation had encouraged him.

He said: "That is what's keeping me going. When you're in the position I was in, self-esteem was a terrible thing. I've still got the same brain and the same feelings.

"People will get tired of talking about it once it settles down but at the moment, it is my main focus and I'm just concentrating on getting healthy again.

"That is what this bucket list is sort of about really. It's about claiming life and getting life, because I just sat in my house for so long and I won't get tired of the positivity. How can you get tired of that?"

Photo shoot

Part of the list includes a wish to help others in a similar position who are afraid to leave the house because of their situation.

He explained: "There's maybe someone listening to this now who is where I was, crippled with it, mentally and physically. I don't know how to help but I want to, that's on my list".

Another ambition is to book a photo shoot, something Urie says he would not have had the confidence to take part in previously.

He said: "That's the self-indulgent one. All the way through this journey, I've been posting before and after pictures on Facebook and it's for me to remind myself because I need to remember what I came from.

"I need to remember what it was like. I don't want to forget because it could come back. This surgery isn't a miracle, it could happen again.

"So I'd just like to do a big, fancy photo-shoot and try to look handsome in it, and compare it to my worst photo of the past. It's a self-indulgent thing but it's also a self-esteem thing, because I never, ever would have done that as I wouldn't have felt good enough".