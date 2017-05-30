Prosecution rests in Craig Whyte fraud trial

Image copyright PA Image caption Craig Whyte took over at Rangers in 2011

The prosecution case against former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has concluded at the High Court in Glasgow.

Advocate Depute Alex Prentice QC told the jury of eight men and seven women that no further evidence would be led by the Crown.

Mr Whyte is accused of acquiring Rangers by fraud. He denies the charge and another under the Companies Act.

A total of 17 witnesses have given evidence so far - including Sir David Murray, Walter Smith and Ally McCoist.

During the conclusion of the prosecution's case, Mr Prentice made a number of changes to the charges faced by Mr Whyte, including the date of the alleged fraud.

Locations were also deleted from the charges along with a number of individuals said to have been "representatives" of Mr Whyte.

Mr Prentice concluded: "With that, I formally close the Crown case."

Jurors were then sent away for the day as legal discussions took place.

The trial, before judge Lady Stacey, continues.