'Amnesiac' admits killing wife in sleep

Image caption Nasreem Buksh was killed as she slept in the family home in Dixon Avenue in Glasgow

A man has admitted killing his wife of 25 years while she slept.

Asghar Buksh, 55, repeatedly struck mother-of-six Nasreen Buksh over the head with a heavy blunt object which has never been found.

He admitted culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility after saying he had no recollection of the killing at Dixon Avenue, Glasgow, on 24 September last year.

Buksh will be sentenced on 27 June.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that 43-year-old Mrs Buksh died after being struck on the head at least five times.

Pathologists told the court that the lack of defensive injuries and the position of her body suggested she was assaulted as she slept.

Acute stress disorder

Following the attack, Buksh went to Cathcart Police Station and told an officer: "I've come to hand myself in. I think my wife's dead. I hit her on the head. I did it."

The court was told that three psychiatrists described Buksh as suffering from an acute stress disorder at the time.

Prosecutor Gordon Lamont said: "The accused and his wife had been married for 25 years, but over the last 10 or 11 years their relationship appears to have broken down and they became increasingly estranged, albeit, still residing under the one roof.

"They slept separately and Mrs Buksh routinely slept on the sofa in the living room. Their children report that they barely spoke to each other."

Mr Lamont said the problems in the marriage intensified after Mrs Buksh went to Pakistan on holiday in May last year.

He said she had become involved with another man and was making plans to move to Pakistan.

'Abnormality of mind'

The court also heard that two days before he killed his wife, Buksh went to Paisley Police Office and spoke with a support officer saying he feared his wife was going to take their youngest child, aged 10, to Pakistan and not return.

He also made an emergency doctor's appointment and said he was suffering from stress and not sleeping.

He was prescribed medication for stress.

Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said: "My client has no memory of this incident. His amnesia is absolutely genuine.

"This is not a case where this man was a bad husband, there was no domestic abuse. This was an unhappy marriage, but however, unhappy it was it didn't justify killing his wife.

"He suffered an acute stress reaction. Three psychiatrists all agree that he was suffering from an abnormality of the mind."

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentence on Buksh until 27 June at the High Court in Edinburgh for background reports.