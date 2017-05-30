Singer Paolo Nutini in court over drink-driving charge

Image copyright PA

Singer Paolo Nutini has made a second appearance in court to deny a charge of drink driving.

The 30-year-old is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while more than twice the legal limit in Paisley on 21 February.

He entered a not guilty plea at the city's sheriff court.

The multi-platinum selling artist was arrested after being spotted driving a Mini Cooper S in Maxwellton Street, Canal Street and High Road.

A trial date in the case has been set for the end of June.

Lawyers acting for Mr Nutini said they had been unable to fully prepare his defence because of his South American tour.

'Forensic calculation'

Throughout April, the singer played shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Solicitor Brian Lanaghan told the court that his client pleaded not guilty.

He added: "He has been abroad on business and flew back in last night so full instructions [from him about his defence in this case] have still to be taken.

Image caption Paolo Nutini attended the pre-trial hearing at Paisley Sheriff Court

"However, I am content for the matter to continue to trial."

Prosecutors claim Mr Nutini had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than double the 22mcg legal limit - while driving.

He first appeared in the dock over the claims in March.

Procurator fiscal depute Frank Clarke said prosecutors were still awaiting a "forensic calculation" of Nutini's alleged alcohol levels and that there were three witnesses against him - one civilian and two police officers.

Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case until next month.