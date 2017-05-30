Teenager dumped unconscious in wheelie bin

Image copyright Darren Gorman/Facebook Image caption Chris Gorman was found dumped in a wheelie bin and taken to hospital

The brother of a teenager left unconscious in a wheelie bin after a night out has posted pictures on social media in a bid to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs.

Darren Gorman said his younger brother Chris had his drink spiked while out with friends at a party in Cumbernauld on Friday night.

He was discovered by police dumped in a bin and taken to hospital.

Doctors said if he had been left 30 minutes longer he could have died.

The 17-year-old had been drinking with friends at a party in the North Lanarkshire town prior to the incident.

In a Facebook post his older brother wrote: "Got a phone call in the early hours of the morning this morning as my 17 year old brother Chris Gorman had been left in a wheelie bin in the middle of Cumbernauld by his "friends" he had his drink spiked and when we arrived the ambulance was already with him and his eyes were rolling while he's foaming from the mouth."

'Harsh lesson'

Darren Gorman told the Daily Record newspaper that police found the teenager and called an ambulance. He was taken to Monklands Hospital.

Mr Gorman said the family were disgusted to later see that a picture of his brother in the wheelie bin had been shared in online group chats.

However, they then took the decision to post the image on social media to shame his so-called friends and warn others about ending up in a similar state.

Mr Gorman's Facebook post added: "Scary reality to be told that if he had been left half a hour longer chances are he wouldn't be here now.

"I apologise for the pictures but if this raises a little awareness and stops someone else ending up in the same state it's worth it, he's had a harsh lesson as to who his real friends are and those who would rather get a laugh out of the situation and spread the image of him in a wheelie bin through group chats."

Mr Gorman's post has been shared more than 2,000 times.

Chris told the Daily Record: "The only thing I remember is waking up in the hospital.

"I feel terrible. I can't drink water and eat properly. But I've had messages from people all over the place, not just friends, asking if I'm OK."