Kintyre air crash victims identified by police

Image copyright Google Image caption The aircraft crashed about two miles off the coast of Skipness

Two men who died in a plane crash off the coast of Kintyre have been identified.

They were Anthony Woodward, 62, and Robert Archer, 57. Police officers dealing with the crash have said no further details will be released.

The alarm was raised after their light aircraft, which took off from Oban Airport at 11:30 on Thursday, failed to arrive at Carlisle Airport.

The crash took place about two miles off the Kintyre coast near Skipness.

The bodies of two men and wreckage from the aircraft were recovered from the sea following an extensive search.

The search operation involved a coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick, as well as Police Scotland, Arran Lifeboat and the Tarbert and Campbeltown coastguard rescue teams.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is also conducting an independent safety investigation.