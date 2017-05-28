Burst main hits thousands of homes in Cumbernauld

From the section

Scottish Water has been working to restore supplies to 6,000 homes in the Cumbernauld area, following a burst water main.

The areas affected are in East Carbrain, West Carbrain, Town Centre, Seafar and Kildrum.

Scottish Water set up a bottled water distribution site at the council offices at Bron Way, Cumbernauld, for those affected.

Staff from the public utility were on site to offer advice to customers.

In a statement, Scottish Water said repairs to the burst main would be completed "as quickly as possible".

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers.