Glasgow & West Scotland

Burst main hits thousands of homes in Cumbernauld

Water taps

Scottish Water has been working to restore supplies to 6,000 homes in the Cumbernauld area, following a burst water main.

The areas affected are in East Carbrain, West Carbrain, Town Centre, Seafar and Kildrum.

Scottish Water set up a bottled water distribution site at the council offices at Bron Way, Cumbernauld, for those affected.

Staff from the public utility were on site to offer advice to customers.

In a statement, Scottish Water said repairs to the burst main would be completed "as quickly as possible".

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites