Man, 29, dies after being struck by van on A83 in Argyll

A 29-year-old man has died after being struck by a van in Argyll.

The incident, which involved a Vauxhall Movano van, took place at about 01:30 on Sunday on the A83 near Inveraray.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old driver of the van was not injured.

Police have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the crash or observed a man walking on the A83 road from Inveraray towards Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday.