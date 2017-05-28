Man, 29, dies after being struck by van on A83 in Argyll
- 28 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man has died after being struck by a van in Argyll.
The incident, which involved a Vauxhall Movano van, took place at about 01:30 on Sunday on the A83 near Inveraray.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old driver of the van was not injured.
Police have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the crash or observed a man walking on the A83 road from Inveraray towards Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday.