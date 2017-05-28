Glasgow & West Scotland

Saltcoats assault man could be hit-and-run victim

Nineyard Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Police believe the man may have been struck by a vehicle on Nineyard Street

A man found seriously injured in North Ayrshire may have been the victim of a hit and run, police have said.

The 45-year-old man was found behind premises between Countess Street and Nineyard Street in Saltcoats at about 21:45 on Saturday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was treated for a head injury.

Det Insp William McDicken said one line of inquiry is that he may have been struck by a vehicle in Nineyard Street.

He added: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and are gathering CCTV footage to gather more information on whoever is responsible for this attack.

"At this time, I would urge any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact Saltcoats police office through 101."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites