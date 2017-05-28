Saltcoats assault man could be hit-and-run victim

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the man may have been struck by a vehicle on Nineyard Street

A man found seriously injured in North Ayrshire may have been the victim of a hit and run, police have said.

The 45-year-old man was found behind premises between Countess Street and Nineyard Street in Saltcoats at about 21:45 on Saturday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was treated for a head injury.

Det Insp William McDicken said one line of inquiry is that he may have been struck by a vehicle in Nineyard Street.

He added: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and are gathering CCTV footage to gather more information on whoever is responsible for this attack.

"At this time, I would urge any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact Saltcoats police office through 101."