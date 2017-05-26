Debris found after Mull of Kintyre aircraft crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The aircraft crashed about two miles off the coast of Skipness in the Mull of Kintyre

Debris has been found in the hunt for a light aircraft which crashed off the Scottish coast.

Rescuers were called to the scene, two miles off Skipness in the Mull of Kintyre, at about 15:45 BST on Thursday.

It is not known how many people were travelling on the aircraft or what kind it was.

A helicopter and four lifeboats were sent to the scene where the debris was found.

The coastguard said the "extensive search" had included crews from Prestwick, Tarbert and Campbeltown coastguard teams and Tighnabruaich and Arran lifeboat.