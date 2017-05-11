Biker 'critical' after head-on crash with car in Symington
An 18-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a head-on crash with a car in Symington, South Ayrshire.
The collision between a black Huoniao motorbike and a silver Toyota WiLL happened on the B730 at about 15:30.
The 18-year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.