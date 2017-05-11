Injured coastal walker rescued by lifeboat

Image copyright RLNI

A walker who was injured while walking around the coast of Arran has been treated in hospital after being rescued by lifeboat crews.

The RLNI located the casualty shortly after the alarm was raised at about 13:00 on Wednesday.

The walker was taken to a landing point to meet an ambulance for transfer to Arran War Memorial Hospital.

Arran RNLI helm Mark Johnstone said the callout demonstrated why lifeboat crews trained hard every week.